27 September 2025 Build 20153512 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]


  • - Fixed the bug where incorrect items appear in the fusion slots of new melee weapons.
  • - Fixed the bug that allows some blades to be equipped incorrectly.
  • - Fixed the bug where shoulder-mounted weapons fail to refresh after equipping accessories in certain cases.
  • - Fixed the issue where some skins are unlocked incorrectly.
  • - Fixed the bug where saved mecha configurations may sync weapon durability.
  • - Fixed the issue of startup freezing at certain resolutions.
  • - Fixed the bug that allows jump legs to be incorrectly equipped on other mechas.
  • - Fixed the issue where players may get stuck inside the Cyclops.
  • - Fixed the bug where the daily challenge cannot open the mecha selection menu if the mecha configuration is not saved.
  • - Fixed the bug where some bullets fire backward when the number of bullets fired exceeds 100.
  • - Fixed the issue where feedback cannot be submitted when reporting bugs on the main menu.
  • - Fixed the potential issue when upgrading machine guns to the maximum level.
  • - Fixed the issue of invalid feedback links.



[Optimizations]


  • - Adjusted the stats of some new accessories.
  • - Adjusted some localized text content.
  • - Adjusted and added some crowdfunding sponsor content.
  • - Added display of completed challenges in the daily challenge.
  • - Added records for the highest score and total score in each mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055051
