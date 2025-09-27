[Bug Fixes]
- - Fixed the bug where incorrect items appear in the fusion slots of new melee weapons.
- - Fixed the bug that allows some blades to be equipped incorrectly.
- - Fixed the bug where shoulder-mounted weapons fail to refresh after equipping accessories in certain cases.
- - Fixed the issue where some skins are unlocked incorrectly.
- - Fixed the bug where saved mecha configurations may sync weapon durability.
- - Fixed the issue of startup freezing at certain resolutions.
- - Fixed the bug that allows jump legs to be incorrectly equipped on other mechas.
- - Fixed the issue where players may get stuck inside the Cyclops.
- - Fixed the bug where the daily challenge cannot open the mecha selection menu if the mecha configuration is not saved.
- - Fixed the bug where some bullets fire backward when the number of bullets fired exceeds 100.
- - Fixed the issue where feedback cannot be submitted when reporting bugs on the main menu.
- - Fixed the potential issue when upgrading machine guns to the maximum level.
- - Fixed the issue of invalid feedback links.
[Optimizations]
- - Adjusted the stats of some new accessories.
- - Adjusted some localized text content.
- - Adjusted and added some crowdfunding sponsor content.
- - Added display of completed challenges in the daily challenge.
- - Added records for the highest score and total score in each mode.
