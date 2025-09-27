Hello everyone,

We’ve got some huge news: Demonbyte has officially been ported to the newest version of the engine we use to create Demonbyte! After extensive testing, we can finally share this with you. This upgrade brings:

Significant performance improvements

Massive bug fixes and stability updates

Support for Steam Achievements 🎉

Yes, you read that right—Steam Achievements are coming to Demonbyte! While our current priority is finishing key features before the official launch out of Early Access, we’re excited to confirm achievements are now possible and will be implemented before 1.0. Expect that sweet dopamine pop later!

Major Gameplay Changes

Experimental Change – Skull Knights Skull Knights now fire projectiles directly from their bodies (instead of from above). This change is experimental and may revert if feedback (including our own) leans negative.

Community Feedback – UFO Balance We’ve heard your frustrations about the Alien Illuminati level. UFO spaceships’ damage has been nerfed from 32 DPS (hitscan) to 20 DPS (hitscan) . Future experimental tests may give UFOs projectile-based attacks instead.



Bug Fixes & Stability

Fixed projectiles so they now match their intended monsters and fire correctly.

Resolved monster collision issues—no more clipping through walls. (still needs testing)

Addressed potential crashes when loading certain maps with thousands of tiles/entities.

Fixed shader-related rendering issues.

Fixed scaling issues with loading screen images at different resolutions/aspect ratios.

Corrected entities disappearing when near closed doors.

Numerous fixes to editor stability, HUD behavior, and save/load edge cases.

Fixed weapons, projectiles, decals, and doors not rendering or lighting properly.

Patched multiple crash scenarios during map/script loading and editor asset replacement.

Player Rotation Check : Now returns accurate values (no longer offset by 90). Existing scripts may need adjustment.

Decorations and enemies with radius = 0 will no longer interact with projectiles or players.

Local variables now reset properly when starting a new game or switching maps.

General Changes

Spark and blood particles no longer affect custom particle effects.

Vsync is now always enabled in menus to prevent unnecessary GPU usage.

Many optimizations, with performance improvements up to 2x faster in some cases.

Performance

Improved performance for tile rendering and static 3D models.

Reduced performance cost for key-bound scripts

Overall script/fsm efficiency improved.

Fixed multiple collision-related slowdowns.

Closing Notes

This update lays the foundation for the final stretch of Early Access. The engine upgrade not only makes Demonbyte more stable and performant but also unlocks features you’ve been asking for—like achievements.

As always, thank you for your feedback and support. Keep sharing your thoughts on the new experimental changes (like the Skull Knight and UFO tweaks). Your feedback shapes Demonbyte as it evolves toward 1.0.

Stay tuned, and happy demon-slaying!

— The Demonbyte Team