New Features: 1. Added proactive side missions. These missions have a chance to appear randomly. Players can exchange required items with guerrilla forces to gain reputation. Village population and reputation can also be increased by accepting refugees.



Bug Fixes & Optimizations: 1. Optimized the display of some UI elements, including the Settlement Screen and information panels.

2. Adjusted the timer for the weapon destruction event. Weapons with 0 durability will now only be destroyed if they are not repaired for over 1 month, freeing up warehouse space.

3. Fixed some bugs related to timers during construction.

4. Optimized the calculation logic for the MAX button in construction tasks.

5. Improved the bunker health mechanic. Enemy forces must now deplete the bunker's health before being able to attack soldiers inside.

6. Optimized the enemy AI logic for attacking bunkers.

7. Fixed an issue where kills with grenades and heavy machine guns did not grant experience.

8. Fixed an issue where enemy icons were not visible on the minimap when under focused fire.

9. Grenade skills are now linked to the number of grenades remaining in the backpack.

10. Fixed issues where characters could get stuck in certain locations and where some tunnel entrances were inaccessible.

11. Fixed an issue where double-clicking to sprint towards a tunnel entrance or bunker did not work.

12. Added a progress bar display when a tunnel entrance is being discovered. The time calculation is now based on the real-time average level of the enemy squad instead of the highest level.

13. The tunnel entrance concealment level upgrade now takes effect after a construction task is completed, instead of instantly.

14. Heavy machine gun usage now consumes ammunition from the warehouse; it was previously free to use.