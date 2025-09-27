 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153312 Edited 27 September 2025 – 10:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Controls & UI

  • Fixed various control issues that were affecting gameplay responsiveness
  • Improved scroll bar sensitivity for better navigation through cards and menus

Card Fixes

  • Aytek - Legacy Code: Fixed an issue where Legacy Code was not properly applying permanent
  • Refined the skill casting system for smoother ability execution

Thank you for your continued support as we work to improve the cosmic chaos experience! May the stars guide your deck-building journey.
- The Moons Creed Development Team

