Controls & UI
- Fixed various control issues that were affecting gameplay responsiveness
- Improved scroll bar sensitivity for better navigation through cards and menus
Card Fixes
- Aytek - Legacy Code: Fixed an issue where Legacy Code was not properly applying permanent
- Refined the skill casting system for smoother ability execution
Thank you for your continued support as we work to improve the cosmic chaos experience! May the stars guide your deck-building journey.
- The Moons Creed Development Team
Changed files in this update