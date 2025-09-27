- Most of the player's upgrades are now more effective, max upgrades went from +%24 to +%30. This includes: Coin drop rate, damage, defense, health, and experience gain.
- The coin drop base rate is now one coin every 45 seconds; previously, it was one per 55 seconds.
- Updated the drop rate in the multiplier of each chaos level to balance the new tweaks, but overall, the drop rate is much higher.
Update Notes For Version 1.1.2.1
