27 September 2025 Build 20153298 Edited 27 September 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Most of the player's upgrades are now more effective, max upgrades went from +%24 to +%30. This includes: Coin drop rate, damage, defense, health, and experience gain.
  • The coin drop base rate is now one coin every 45 seconds; previously, it was one per 55 seconds.
  • Updated the drop rate in the multiplier of each chaos level to balance the new tweaks, but overall, the drop rate is much higher.

