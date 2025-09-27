- if a player only has one royalty left, then the boss will spawn from that royal immediately (royals are converted to enemies if the enemy pool runs out)
- mouse is unlocked immediately if they never unlocked it when the boss spawns
- a message will show on the win screen letting the player know their boss spawned early
- Win screen now shows minutes and seconds, instead of just minutes
Players with low number of games can now vs the boss early
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update