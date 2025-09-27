 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153297 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- if a player only has one royalty left, then the boss will spawn from that royal immediately (royals are converted to enemies if the enemy pool runs out)
- mouse is unlocked immediately if they never unlocked it when the boss spawns
- a message will show on the win screen letting the player know their boss spawned early
- Win screen now shows minutes and seconds, instead of just minutes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
