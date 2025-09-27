 Skip to content
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20153285
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Drivers!
We’re excited to announce the release of Version 4 of Ojol The Game. This update comes with fresh content and improvements to make your ride even smoother.

🗺️ Map Update

  • Expanded and improved map for a more immersive driving experience.

  • New areas to explore and better navigation flow.

⚡ Optimizations

  • Improved performance across devices.

  • Reduced loading times and smoother gameplay.

🎁 New Items

  • Added brand-new items to enhance your journey.

  • More customization options to make your driver truly unique.

Thank you for supporting Ojol The Game! Your feedback keeps us moving forward. 🚖💨

