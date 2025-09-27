Hello Drivers!
We’re excited to announce the release of Version 4 of Ojol The Game. This update comes with fresh content and improvements to make your ride even smoother.
🗺️ Map Update
Expanded and improved map for a more immersive driving experience.
New areas to explore and better navigation flow.
⚡ Optimizations
Improved performance across devices.
Reduced loading times and smoother gameplay.
🎁 New Items
Added brand-new items to enhance your journey.
More customization options to make your driver truly unique.
Thank you for supporting Ojol The Game! Your feedback keeps us moving forward. 🚖💨
Changed files in this update