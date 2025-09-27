 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153281 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Key Update Content:

I. DISPLAY & CAMERA
Camera: Switched view from Perspective to Orthogonal mode.

II. COMBAT MECHANICS
Armor: Damage Reduction calculation has been updated to use a Progressively Increasing Armor Percentage.

III. AI & BOTS
Bots: Bots will become more aggressive in pursuit when your health is critically low.

IV. USER EXPERIENCE
Lane Selection: Players can now select their starting lane and are no longer restricted to the mid-lane by default.

Have fun in the game!

