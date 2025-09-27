Key Update Content:



I. DISPLAY & CAMERA

Camera: Switched view from Perspective to Orthogonal mode.



II. COMBAT MECHANICS

Armor: Damage Reduction calculation has been updated to use a Progressively Increasing Armor Percentage.



III. AI & BOTS

Bots: Bots will become more aggressive in pursuit when your health is critically low.



IV. USER EXPERIENCE

Lane Selection: Players can now select their starting lane and are no longer restricted to the mid-lane by default.



Have fun in the game!