Key Update Content:
I. DISPLAY & CAMERA
Camera: Switched view from Perspective to Orthogonal mode.
II. COMBAT MECHANICS
Armor: Damage Reduction calculation has been updated to use a Progressively Increasing Armor Percentage.
III. AI & BOTS
Bots: Bots will become more aggressive in pursuit when your health is critically low.
IV. USER EXPERIENCE
Lane Selection: Players can now select their starting lane and are no longer restricted to the mid-lane by default.
Have fun in the game!
QUICK PATCH NOTES
Update notes via Steam Community
