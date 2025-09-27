Hey Organizers,
We have a small patch where we increased the turn Tolarance for the plate puzzle scene and the potion sorting scene now also accepts the sort bothways either from tall to short or short to tall.
Thank you for your patience <3
Cozy Organizer v1.1.1 - Scene Tolerances
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3415241
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3415242
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3415243
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update