27 September 2025 Build 20153247 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Organizers,

We have a small patch where we increased the turn Tolarance for the plate puzzle scene and the potion sorting scene now also accepts the sort bothways either from tall to short or short to tall.

Thank you for your patience <3

