27 September 2025 Build 20153173 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.8 (Sep 27, 2025)

New

  • Main menu reworked (visual improvements will continue in upcoming updates)

  • Added key binding

  • Multiple savegames now possible in singleplayer

  • Significantly increased building element health

  • Faster loading times

  • New item: Grill

  • New loot item: Grill grate

Fixes

  • Added missing footstep sounds in the bunker

  • Fixed faulty textures in the slums

  • Further network load issues resolved for better performance

  • Fixed missing footstep sounds in the electric area

  • Corrected faulty translations

  • Fixed issue with the wooden fence being hard to place

  • Fixed issue where destroyed campfires/ovens left permanent bags → now Destroy Time: 5 minutes

  • Reduced additional texture sizes to lower graphics memory usage

Map

  • Slight adjustments to the Electric Area

  • Fixed more misplaced objects

  • Fixed issue where lamps had a glow at night

  • Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck

  • Adjustments to Mirror Lake

  • Bunker slightly reworked

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.8

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Mesorift Survival RoadMap 2025

Roadmap Link

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
👉 Join Discord

Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

