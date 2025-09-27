Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.8 (Sep 27, 2025)

New

Main menu reworked (visual improvements will continue in upcoming updates)

Added key binding

Multiple savegames now possible in singleplayer

Significantly increased building element health

Faster loading times

New item: Grill

New loot item: Grill grate

Fixes

Added missing footstep sounds in the bunker

Fixed faulty textures in the slums

Further network load issues resolved for better performance

Fixed missing footstep sounds in the electric area

Corrected faulty translations

Fixed issue with the wooden fence being hard to place

Fixed issue where destroyed campfires/ovens left permanent bags → now Destroy Time: 5 minutes

Reduced additional texture sizes to lower graphics memory usage

Map

Slight adjustments to the Electric Area

Fixed more misplaced objects

Fixed issue where lamps had a glow at night

Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck

Adjustments to Mirror Lake

Bunker slightly reworked

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.8

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Mesorift Survival RoadMap 2025

Roadmap Link

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:

