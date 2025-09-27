Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.8 (Sep 27, 2025)
New
Main menu reworked (visual improvements will continue in upcoming updates)
Added key binding
Multiple savegames now possible in singleplayer
Significantly increased building element health
Faster loading times
New item: Grill
New loot item: Grill grate
Fixes
Added missing footstep sounds in the bunker
Fixed faulty textures in the slums
Further network load issues resolved for better performance
Fixed missing footstep sounds in the electric area
Corrected faulty translations
Fixed issue with the wooden fence being hard to place
Fixed issue where destroyed campfires/ovens left permanent bags → now Destroy Time: 5 minutes
Reduced additional texture sizes to lower graphics memory usage
Map
Slight adjustments to the Electric Area
Fixed more misplaced objects
Fixed issue where lamps had a glow at night
Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck
Adjustments to Mirror Lake
Bunker slightly reworked
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.8
Info
The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.
Mesorift Survival RoadMap 2025
Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
👉 Join Discord
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games
