27 September 2025 Build 20153157 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone, we have another small patch, have a great weekend!

  • Added failsafe for Game.json and Preferences.json. If files are corrupted or missing, the game now falls back to safe defaults.
  • Adjusted 3 achievements to make them easier to unlock.
  • Synced and updated achievements on Steamworks for consistency.


Technical Details

  • Failsafe system validates files at startup and generates backup configs when needed.
  • Invalid values are automatically corrected during save operations.


Achievements

  • Lowered thresholds for certain achievements.
  • Improved clarity of unlock conditions.
  • Progress is preserved for existing players.


Steamworks Sync

  • Achievement names and descriptions now fully match between in-game and Steam.
  • Unlock tracking and reporting re-tested for accuracy.

