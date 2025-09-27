Hey everyone, we have another small patch, have a great weekend!
- Added failsafe for Game.json and Preferences.json. If files are corrupted or missing, the game now falls back to safe defaults.
- Adjusted 3 achievements to make them easier to unlock.
- Synced and updated achievements on Steamworks for consistency.
Technical Details
- Failsafe system validates files at startup and generates backup configs when needed.
- Invalid values are automatically corrected during save operations.
Achievements
- Lowered thresholds for certain achievements.
- Improved clarity of unlock conditions.
- Progress is preserved for existing players.
Steamworks Sync
- Achievement names and descriptions now fully match between in-game and Steam.
- Unlock tracking and reporting re-tested for accuracy.
Changed files in this update