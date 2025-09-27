 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153097 Edited 27 September 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

For patch 1.1.d, a new menu is appearing for veteran players!
It allows players who have completed the game once to access a new menu showing that there are five different endings. The menu makes it easy to identify which endings can be unlocked in the current game (depending on your progress)!

Bug fixes:
- On the astrological island, you could walk through a stele.
- The NPC who crafts runes on the ship was less efficient after another NPC arrived... They must have been too busy talking to each other. They have been called to order.
- Two trees were strangely overlapping on Hybridization.
- Fixed a bug on Madman Barog that prevented the next character from attacking when he passed their turn.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1460821
Windows French Depot 1460823
