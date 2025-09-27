Hello everyone,



For patch 1.1.d, a new menu is appearing for veteran players!

It allows players who have completed the game once to access a new menu showing that there are five different endings. The menu makes it easy to identify which endings can be unlocked in the current game (depending on your progress)!



Bug fixes:

- On the astrological island, you could walk through a stele.

- The NPC who crafts runes on the ship was less efficient after another NPC arrived... They must have been too busy talking to each other. They have been called to order.

- Two trees were strangely overlapping on Hybridization.

- Fixed a bug on Madman Barog that prevented the next character from attacking when he passed their turn.