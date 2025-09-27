We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.5.1 update.
ver2.5.1 primarily focused on bug fixes.
We appreciate your continued support for Dungeon Artifact
New Features
When multiple enemies attack, overlapping attack ranges are now visually indicated.
Bug Fixes
Cryptex
Corrected to be a Smyrna-exclusive card.
Magical Workshop
Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.
Anchor
Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.
Recursive Call
Fixed an issue with directional targeting.
<Translated with DeepL>
Changed files in this update