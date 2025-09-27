 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20153049
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.5.1 update.

ver2.5.1 primarily focused on bug fixes.

We appreciate your continued support for Dungeon Artifact

New Features

When multiple enemies attack, overlapping attack ranges are now visually indicated.

Bug Fixes

Cryptex

Corrected to be a Smyrna-exclusive card.

Magical Workshop

Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.

Anchor

Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.

Recursive Call

Fixed an issue with directional targeting.

<Translated with DeepL>

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 2144221
