We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.5.1 update.

ver2.5.1 primarily focused on bug fixes.

We appreciate your continued support for Dungeon Artifact

New Features

When multiple enemies attack, overlapping attack ranges are now visually indicated.

Bug Fixes

Cryptex

Corrected to be a Smyrna-exclusive card.

Magical Workshop

Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.

Anchor

Corrected to be a Lydia-exclusive card.

Recursive Call

Fixed an issue with directional targeting.

<Translated with DeepL>