You asked for it… we delivered.
We’ve added 5 brand-new Steam achievements to spice up your journey through the story.
Can you unlock them all? Some are easy… others might require a little extra effort. 👀
Thanks to all of you for the passionate feedback, keep sharing your wildest ideas! 💖
5 New Achievements to Unlock… if You Dare 😏
Update notes via Steam Community
