 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20153025 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You asked for it… we delivered.

We’ve added 5 brand-new Steam achievements to spice up your journey through the story.

Can you unlock them all? Some are easy… others might require a little extra effort. 👀

Thanks to all of you for the passionate feedback, keep sharing your wildest ideas! 💖

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3929942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3929943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link