September 26, 2025

Events

Evolutionary Dead End: Generic Nagdellians have been added to the second phase of the Evolutionary Dead End Public Quest.

General

• Reduced tank innate resistance bonuses.

• NPCs received a small accuracy boost.

Maps

• Adding in missing alien plant foliage.

• Removed extra civilians in the frozen assets building.

Ambassador

• Ambassador outside city hall no longer leaves after helping new players.

• All of Ambassador's arc and challenge missions can be obtained when he is at the city hall steps, or you can continue to get them in his office inside ship security.

MIssion

Training Mishap: Added a catch to make sure the return to Officer Rick mission completes when returning to him.

Social

The supergroup window now includes instructions for how to form a supergroup if you are not a member of one.

UI

Improved Augmentation information in Tool tips.

September 25, 2025

Badges

• The Tradeskill category in the badge window has been renamed Crafting.

Events

• Increased the difficulty of the Snow Lair event.

Maps

• Fixed an issue with the Snow Lair entrance. Each player was getting their own instance, when it was intended to be a public instance.

• Implemented changes to improve city stability.

Missions

Teleport Jammer: Fixed the issue where the jammer wouldn't spawn to be defended.

Evolutionary Dead End: Altered salvage spawners to respawn without mission forced trigger.

Plasma Cannon Defense: Added a check to make sure screen effect properly is dismissed. Corrected some small spelling errors.

NPCs

• Fixed a visual bug with Snow Men and Snow Beasts in the Snow Lair event related to an unused weapon.



Powers

• Spin Kick now does area of effect damage, to match its description.

• Added accuracy readout to Flash of Insight effect.

• Recolored icon for energy charge to stand out more.

• Fixed a ping-pong bug with reactive effects.

• Reduced the cool down time on Not Meant to Die from 5 minutes to 1 minute.

September 24, 2025

- Augmentation saving has received some significant adjustments, to make it more fault tolerant.

- The Snow Lair Public Quest now spawns more gifts, which are used to initiate the rest of the event. The number required to initiate the event remains the same, but it should be easier to complete now.

- Improved Snow Lair navigation.

- Snow Storm (Raid Boss) has improved loot tables.

- Adjusted the aggro and pursuit settings of Snow Beasts and Snow Men.

- Fixed a bug where declining a guild invite would still add you to the guild roster.

- Potentially fixed an issue where players could spawn outside the walls of Ship Security.

- Improved error handling when posting to the auction house.

- The Blank Slate housing map has been disabled (It was not intended to be available).

- Cooldown modifiers now clamped at -60% reduction from augmentations.

- The cooldown times in tooltips should now accurately account for augmentations.

September 23, 2025

- Implemented some changes that resolved crashes on loading in instances

- Fixed Ambassador facing rotation

- If you delete a character, and recreate a new one with the same name, it will still offer you the tutorial when you log in.

- Numerous server and network related improvements. (Server Manager went through 4 revisions).

- Quicken power no longer takes you out of flight animations.

- Housing terminal interaction fix.

- Fixed infusion consistency issues

Sept 22, 2025

- Fixed an audio issue in the Containment mission.

- Fixed an issue with equipping and unequiping augmentations.

- Fixed an inventory related save issue.

- Fixed a misaligned door in the Containment mission.

- Fixed a turret trap collision related issue.

- Fixed an issue with the Frozen Door not spawning or Spawning in the wrong location.