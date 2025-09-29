You can now access Steamworks for PuppetMaster to download additional effects!
https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=3573050
Updated the auth flow to reduce issues during app startup.
Added ability to use Steamworks UGC for effects!
