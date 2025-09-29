 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20152861 Edited 29 September 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now access Steamworks for PuppetMaster to download additional effects!
https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=3573050

Updated the auth flow to reduce issues during app startup.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3573051
