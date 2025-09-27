 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152835 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a minor quality of life update.

-The hp of goo piles has changed to speed up the pace of the game-

-[u]I've improved the overheat bar, it now moves smoothly and looks better.-

-Made the camera move smoother when breaking line of site to player.-

-Aquarium bosses tentacles stay dead if you go back to the level.-

-The players super jump stars have changed to not get in the way of the camera.-

-Better model for the water spray and bubble up move.-

-The players water spray shoots slightly faster.-

