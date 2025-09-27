This is a minor quality of life update.
-The hp of goo piles has changed to speed up the pace of the game-
-[u]I've improved the overheat bar, it now moves smoothly and looks better.-
-Made the camera move smoother when breaking line of site to player.-
-Aquarium bosses tentacles stay dead if you go back to the level.-
-The players super jump stars have changed to not get in the way of the camera.-
-Better model for the water spray and bubble up move.-
-The players water spray shoots slightly faster.-
Anna's Summer Splash V2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
