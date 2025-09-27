This is a minor quality of life update.



- The hp of goo piles has changed to speed up the pace of the game -



-[u]I've improved the overheat bar, it now moves smoothly and looks better. -



- Made the camera move smoother when breaking line of site to player. -



- Aquarium bosses tentacles stay dead if you go back to the level. -



- The players super jump stars have changed to not get in the way of the camera. -



- Better model for the water spray and bubble up move. -



- The players water spray shoots slightly faster. -