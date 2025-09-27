New Monster: Light-Fearing Scorpibug
New Equipment: Black Carapace Armor (massive HP boost)
Update: The Steady Flashlight now has a new function — it can terrify the Scorpibug, forcing it to expose its weak spot sac.
New Race Monster: Insectoid (appears in S4 area)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2812671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update