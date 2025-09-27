 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152828 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Monster: Light-Fearing Scorpibug

  • New Equipment: Black Carapace Armor (massive HP boost)

  • Update: The Steady Flashlight now has a new function — it can terrify the Scorpibug, forcing it to expose its weak spot sac.

