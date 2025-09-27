Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Here with some quick bug fixes and adjustments. Big thanks to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always, be sure to join the discord!

Been taking a little time to work on my next game, but next on the docket is story saving, loadouts, and a little something special for Scarytober.



I want to give a special shoutout to MisspelledMoos for their lovely review of DDS! Go check out their video here!





Here are the notes.

Fixed several huge issues with orbital breacons and black knights. Beacons are usually (with a few exceptions) supposed to summon black knights when the casualty rate hits 50% and that wasn't happening properly. Also fixed a bug causing the game to crash when manually summoning black knights in the prison break.

Fixed several edge case interactions with Empath. This vocation previously broke a lot of the symmetry rules I try to hold DDS to. Meaning enemies would arbitrarily not use empath abilities, or abilities would be disabled for anyone outside the player's team. That's no longer the case! In weird cases where enemies get their hands on empath abilities, they will now use them to convert the player to their team, which is very funny and has some busted applications. Allies will also make use of empath abilities a little more intelligently, like switching to melee when the Spank skill has been activated.

Added a new minor visual to the seducer perk.

The seduction status effect will now override existing seduction, replacing the visual with a color for the team.

If two enemies attempt to seduce each other simultaneously, they will now switch teams instead of both joining the team of the first seduction victim,

Seducer perk also works on enemies now and will not crash your game in one the final levels like it did several versions ago LOL.

Fixed a bug causing the perk unlock window to reflect the number of chiplets you walked in with, not the number you actually had when hovering over a perk button.

Fixed a bug with the reply window in the email panel that caused it to be locked in place if you exited the window mid-transition.

Fixed typos.



