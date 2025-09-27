This update brings a mix of new features, important fixes, and quality-of-life improvements for CNC machines, workshop, and the G-code editor.
🔧 New Features
Added support for new G-code commands: G80 and G94
New tool break settings available for all machines
Added measurement tool for CNC machine
Contact/Support info now available directly in Settings
Option to show/hide tool direction arrow in Settings
Added option to show/hide dust flying in the workshop
First 3 tools can now have a minimum size of 1mm
🐞 Fixes & Improvements
G2/G3 commands now work correctly
Tool break behavior improved — should now work as expected
Fixed tool sizes inconsistencies
Fixed issue where tool stopped cutting if it went too deep
Fixed vise logic (no more closing before workpiece is placed)
Fixed arrows positioning in CNC and conventional mill
Fixed issue with Jobs → Heraldic Shield using wrong G-code
Fixed caret visibility in G-code editor (wider and easier to see)
Fixed MDI pasting issues; large pastes now prompt to load into Program Run
Fixed program stopping unexpectedly when CNC panel was hidden
💡 UI & Workflow Improvements
CNC left panel can now be collapsed/expanded
Tabs on CNC display made smaller for better readability
Pasting more than 1000 lines into MDI now gives a clear choice
Overall CNC simulation and workshop experience is smoother and more customizable
This is a big step towards making CNC machining and workshop simulation more realistic, reliable, and user-friendly. Thanks for all your feedback — it helps us keep improving!
Changed files in this update