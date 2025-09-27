This update brings a mix of new features, important fixes, and quality-of-life improvements for CNC machines, workshop, and the G-code editor.

🔧 New Features

Added support for new G-code commands: G80 and G94

New tool break settings available for all machines

Added measurement tool for CNC machine

Contact/Support info now available directly in Settings

Option to show/hide tool direction arrow in Settings

Added option to show/hide dust flying in the workshop

First 3 tools can now have a minimum size of 1mm

🐞 Fixes & Improvements

G2/G3 commands now work correctly

Tool break behavior improved — should now work as expected

Fixed tool sizes inconsistencies

Fixed issue where tool stopped cutting if it went too deep

Fixed vise logic (no more closing before workpiece is placed)

Fixed arrows positioning in CNC and conventional mill

Fixed issue with Jobs → Heraldic Shield using wrong G-code

Fixed caret visibility in G-code editor (wider and easier to see)

Fixed MDI pasting issues; large pastes now prompt to load into Program Run

Fixed program stopping unexpectedly when CNC panel was hidden

💡 UI & Workflow Improvements

CNC left panel can now be collapsed/expanded

Tabs on CNC display made smaller for better readability

Pasting more than 1000 lines into MDI now gives a clear choice

Overall CNC simulation and workshop experience is smoother and more customizable

This is a big step towards making CNC machining and workshop simulation more realistic, reliable, and user-friendly. Thanks for all your feedback — it helps us keep improving!