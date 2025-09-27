 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20152778 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a mix of new features, important fixes, and quality-of-life improvements for CNC machines, workshop, and the G-code editor.

🔧 New Features

  • Added support for new G-code commands: G80 and G94

  • New tool break settings available for all machines

  • Added measurement tool for CNC machine

  • Contact/Support info now available directly in Settings

  • Option to show/hide tool direction arrow in Settings

  • Added option to show/hide dust flying in the workshop

  • First 3 tools can now have a minimum size of 1mm

🐞 Fixes & Improvements

  • G2/G3 commands now work correctly

  • Tool break behavior improved — should now work as expected

  • Fixed tool sizes inconsistencies

  • Fixed issue where tool stopped cutting if it went too deep

  • Fixed vise logic (no more closing before workpiece is placed)

  • Fixed arrows positioning in CNC and conventional mill

  • Fixed issue with Jobs → Heraldic Shield using wrong G-code

  • Fixed caret visibility in G-code editor (wider and easier to see)

  • Fixed MDI pasting issues; large pastes now prompt to load into Program Run

  • Fixed program stopping unexpectedly when CNC panel was hidden

💡 UI & Workflow Improvements

  • CNC left panel can now be collapsed/expanded

  • Tabs on CNC display made smaller for better readability

  • Pasting more than 1000 lines into MDI now gives a clear choice

  • Overall CNC simulation and workshop experience is smoother and more customizable

This is a big step towards making CNC machining and workshop simulation more realistic, reliable, and user-friendly. Thanks for all your feedback — it helps us keep improving!

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link