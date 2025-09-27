JUMPING IS HERE

Hello everyone! Sigyaad here with a small but very important update to IAS 2! Jumping is now implemented! Yipieeee!! The game should feel much better to play now!



Also, map 3 has been remade to be easier to follow (for instance, you can't fall to the floor anymore, and if you fall down from the sides you get teleported to a checkpoint.)



Additionally, i've adjusted some of the collision boxes on the outdoor levels, it should hopefully be a lot harder to go out of bounds now.





FIXED BOSSES COMING TOMORROW

I'm hard at work on the game! I'm gonna get some sleep and then tomorrow i'll work on and hopefully release an update that will fix the bosses being way too easy! I'll aim to release an update every day!And of course, there's much more planned for the game! Right now the goal is to implement some important features and fixes (stronger bosses, new dash attack, weapon altfires, adjust hitboxes, etc) then it'll be off to killing as many single bugs as I can! Afterwards I'll focus on adding more content