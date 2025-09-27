Features
- Support for AMD GPUs on Windows 11 24H2 & up. Requires AMD Adrenaline 25.9.2. Note that Vanguard/RC drivers do not work, in spite of bearing a version number 25.10.x. Requires Windows 11 24H2 & up.
Known issues:
- HP Reverb G1 does not work with AMD GPUs (issue reported to AMD).
- 60 Hz mode does not work with AMD GPUs (issue reported to AMD).
In order to revert to the previous version, you may choose the "previous" branch or a specific version in the Betas settings of the app in Steam.
Oasis 1.0.2
