Features



- Support for AMD GPUs on Windows 11 24H2 & up. Requires AMD Adrenaline 25.9.2. Note that Vanguard/RC drivers do not work, in spite of bearing a version number 25.10.x. Requires Windows 11 24H2 & up.



Known issues:

- HP Reverb G1 does not work with AMD GPUs (issue reported to AMD).

- 60 Hz mode does not work with AMD GPUs (issue reported to AMD).



In order to revert to the previous version, you may choose the "previous" branch or a specific version in the Betas settings of the app in Steam.