I hope you're all doing well. September has been a BUMPER month for game updates and here's yet another update for Hydro, taking it to v1.18 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).

Here's a rundown of what's included...

Grid Fuse Holders

No more having to leave your valuable Generator Grid Fuses laying around on the ground! Now, you can store up to two (2) such fuses in the brand new fuse holders within the power station!

These are located on either side of the Accumulator bank (one of them is slightly hidden behind the power station door when it's open).

You can store and retrieve the fuses at will with the F key, and their position is saved in the save game per normal. Note: if you are already holding a Grid Fuse when you attempt to interact with a Fuse Holder to retrieve a fuse, you will effectively 'swap' the fuses over - i.e. you can only ever hold one Grid Fuse at a time.

Warning Light Master Switch

Tired of your Accumulator being parasitically-drained whenever the 'low oil' and/or 'low chg' warning lights are on? Fear not, you can now toggle them on/off with a switch!

The Warning Light Master Switch located near the Marker Light switches will allow you turn off the warning lights at-will, so that you can preserve your precious Accumulator juice, especially when its charge is running low and you suddenly need to lean on the Accumulator for other things!

Note that this switch (unlike the other light switches) is actually state-saved in the save game, so if you turn it off and save the game, beware that it will still be OFF when you next load the game.

Note: a side-effect of having this switch OFF is that you won't visibly see the warning lights operate if there's a low oil or low Accumulator charge condition. Be careful...

Warning Light Master Switch ON:

Warning Light Master Switch OFF:

Other QoL (quality of life) improvements:

A slew of other improvements have been made as part of this v1.18 update. They are:

Fixed the 'coarse' / 'rough' subtitle text which would appear on some interact-able items such as power station windows, the oil pump, Accumulator bank, and others. Now the text should be crisp and clear!

Before this update:

With this update:

Revamped the code behind the 'Not ready for Township Demand' telegram message; now, it will 'disappear' whenever the conditions for its sending are no longer valid for a given work shift. I.e., it will not visible when: There is a Township Demand being offered There is an active (accepted) Township Demand The river is calm (either day or night) Player fatigue is over 55% (Township Demands are already not sent if this is the case) Note that resting will 'reset' the visibility of the telegram message, but only if the conditions that constitute its visibility are valid. Side note: the 'cost' for sending this telegram is now no longer fixed at 3 Reputation points; it can now cost between 2 and 4 rep points each time it's sent.



Minor wording updates and additions to the following pages/areas of the game: Power Grid Guided Tutorial (Tutorial #7): added new line re: dirty insulators can also affect grid sync In the Controls page on the Main Menu, reworded the hint regarding adjustment of camera sensitivity and invert settings



Once again, thanks so much for your support and keep the feedback coming! There are still more features and content I want to add to the game. You can check these out on the Discussion board in the 'Roadmap' thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3355830/discussions/0/599660183449291892/

Until next time, happy generating! ⚡