• [tune] Artifact Sentry drone no longer shrinks into infinity. Visual effects fixed too. @--__--

• [tune] Artifact powers (Sentry drone) no longer spawn during the weekly event intro sequence.

• [tune] The artifact accept button now shows a small progress bar to help signal that it’s about to unlock.

• [tune] Artifact protectors received more hitpoints

• [tune] Game master ticket system improved so we can reply to your inquiries more easily.

• [tune] Skills can now chain if you mix a targeted ability (like Enhanced Repair) with an instant trigger (like Charged Impact). @Henry

• [tune] Skills won’t cancel if you click an invalid target. They'll stay selected until you either pick a valid one or cancel manually.

• [tune] Mining now triggers a strong action when it *happens*, not when it's started. This means cloak drops when the laser bites, not when you hit the key. @Henry

• [tune] Context-sensitive settings adjusted to match how they actually behave now.

• [tune] Started on updating all in-game texts and ensuring consistency

• [fix] Alternate mouse controls (right-click to move) now correctly allow skill activation. @--__-- & players

• [fix] Primary game server crash resolved. @--_-__

• [fix] Moderator chat server commands now working again. @--__--