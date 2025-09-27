 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152472
Update notes via Steam Community
Lots of tweaks to wording and definitions to keep language consistent cross tutorials
Improvements to the quote system
Fixed small bugs
QO should be playable completely offline next month without community metrics

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
