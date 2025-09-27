Bugfix

- Fixed when clicking on player trade screen, the "bank tabs not implemented yet" UI shows

- Fixed animation bug when on a horse and farming

- Player skills UI now shows 0 on new account rather than 123,456

- Trees now do the shake effect when you're chopping them



Feature

- Added a bank in the Watercrest Port

- Added tasks to the Wynnter Village Taskboard



Misc

- Bonemeal time-to-grown: 10s -> 30s

- Removed the swamp key task from the Airedale Taskboard

- Watering farming plots now give +1 yield

- Increased time-to-fully-grown duration on all farming recipes (takes longer)



Performance

- None



Polish

- Clear left over texts when first opening a crafting UI

- Random events that get announced in the Discord will now get announced in-game too

- Changed the tooltip UI to match the new style + font

- Augments now show their skill description when viewing them in the Enchanting Table crafting UI