This hotfix addresses issues related to resolution and screen mode switching.
Fixes
Automatic UI resolution adjustment when switching between windowed and fullscreen
Immediate update when switching via Alt+Enter shortcut
Fixed resolution selection UI not matching the actual screen state
Fixed abnormal UI scaling at certain resolutions
We apologize for any inconvenience caused during option changes, and we will continue to improve areas that are lacking.
We appreciate your continued interest and valuable feedback on LootMage, and thank you always for playing.
Changed files in this update