This hotfix addresses issues related to resolution and screen mode switching.

Fixes

Automatic UI resolution adjustment when switching between windowed and fullscreen

Immediate update when switching via Alt+Enter shortcut

Fixed resolution selection UI not matching the actual screen state

Fixed abnormal UI scaling at certain resolutions

We apologize for any inconvenience caused during option changes, and we will continue to improve areas that are lacking.

We appreciate your continued interest and valuable feedback on LootMage, and thank you always for playing.