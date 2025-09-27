 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152421 Edited 27 September 2025 – 06:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses issues related to resolution and screen mode switching.

Fixes

  • Automatic UI resolution adjustment when switching between windowed and fullscreen

  • Immediate update when switching via Alt+Enter shortcut

  • Fixed resolution selection UI not matching the actual screen state

  • Fixed abnormal UI scaling at certain resolutions

We apologize for any inconvenience caused during option changes, and we will continue to improve areas that are lacking.
We appreciate your continued interest and valuable feedback on LootMage, and thank you always for playing.

Changed files in this update

