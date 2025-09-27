v1.0.3

We made two patches in two days, and then we though: do we really want to leave some of those saves-breaking bugs pending? Of course we don't! Hence, new patch! ːdrunkmonkː ːalemugː

A tiny percentage of saves might still be broken after this, we don't give up hope yet, but they do belong to reports in which the logs report no errors, the saves sometimes a very broken, once they were even completely empty of data, and it's super hard to solve. We are trying to make sure such things won't happen again in any case!

Various fixes