v1.0.3
We made two patches in two days, and then we though: do we really want to leave some of those saves-breaking bugs pending? Of course we don't! Hence, new patch! ːdrunkmonkː ːalemugː
A tiny percentage of saves might still be broken after this, we don't give up hope yet, but they do belong to reports in which the logs report no errors, the saves sometimes a very broken, once they were even completely empty of data, and it's super hard to solve. We are trying to make sure such things won't happen again in any case!
Various fixes
Fixed several causes of corrupted saves and repaired most of the saves
Fixed wrong price for Rooms in case of temporary discounts
Improved the UX for accepting new orders
Improved Rooms info panel to hide information on Adjacency if not unlocked yet
Ales in transit from barrel to cart are now displayed in the barrels UIs
Increased to 5 minutes the timer to decide the path to take for a World Event
Changed files in this update