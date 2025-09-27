Skaldsong 1.2.7:

=========

Added Lorebook to Codex tab. Lorebooks can be used to put in custom entries, that when matched in the past 5 messages, will provide extra context to the AI for the next message.,

Minor touchups on the History tabs/window.,

Modified the 'World' tab to be named 'Codex'.,

Modified game prompts to now be stored in 'prompts.txt' in the game files, to be edited per your wish. Note, if you want to have your own custom prompt, name it in a file called 'custom_prompts.txt'. It will override the defaults and updates won't override it.),

Modified free usage to have a max context of ~64k tokens (Subject to change).,

Modified subscribtion usage to have a max context of ~128k tokens (Subject to change).,

Modified image generation to be disabled by default.,

Modified quickstart to have a bit more info.,

Fixed editing quest requirements in the quest tracker un-completing the requirement.,

Fixed quests not clearing after completing in some instances.