This update resolves one reproducible source of multiplayer desync along with applying a handful of other fixes. I've made other changes with less certainly to prevent other causes of desync but it is hard to be sure if these changes are affected.
As with any update that addresses multiplayer desync, please let me know if it is still occurring for you after updating. Thank you for your patience while working through these issues.
2.0.10
Fixed another instance of multiplayer desync caused by starting New Campaign+ with items in your cargo hold.
Fixed the campaign select menu being hidden when a player joins allowing for the campaign selector to reopen after the campaign starts.
Fixed a locked game state when abandoning mission while building with at least one part installed.
Reduced the volume of the FL01 Phoenix torso initial boost effect and fixed its volume roll-off.
Reduced the volume of the FL01 Phoenix continuous boost sound.
Fixed the MG01 Magbeam not consuming ammo or showing the beam when firing for remote players.
Fixed the MG01 Magbeam displaying a one-hand strength stat.
Fixed a misoriented map tile in the Frozen Forest.
Fixed cargo hold inventory not carrying over in New Campaign+.
Fixed not being able to lock on to the Campaign 3 final boss with lock on weapons (This strategy is inadvisable).
Corrected some typos.
Changed files in this update