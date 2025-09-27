MONSTER WAR v0.7.52:
- Now the game runs in background.
- Exclusive Fullscreen changed to Maximized Window.
- Fixed an issue with Maximam Ascension.
- Added new visual effects when clicking enemies.
- Some minor changes and fixes.
