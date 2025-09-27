 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20152356 Edited 27 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MONSTER WAR v0.7.52:

  • Now the game runs in background.
  • Exclusive Fullscreen changed to Maximized Window.
  • Fixed an issue with Maximam Ascension.
  • Added new visual effects when clicking enemies.
  • Some minor changes and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3869982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link