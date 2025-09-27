- Skirmish Balance: Reduced the difficulty of Beginner and Soldier levels to make them more accessible for new players.
- Hotkey Options: Added a setting to invert left/right mouse buttons in the hotkey menu. (Note: inversion for the selection box is still in progress and will be patched soon.)
- Hotkey Fix: Fixed a bug where the hotkey menu could get stuck waiting for a key input.
- Lobby Performance: Reduced FPS usage in the lobby to lower GPU load, especially on GTX 1080 and lower cards.
Patch Notes – September 27, 2025
