27 September 2025 Build 20152330 Edited 27 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Skirmish Balance: Reduced the difficulty of Beginner and Soldier levels to make them more accessible for new players.

- Hotkey Options: Added a setting to invert left/right mouse buttons in the hotkey menu. (Note: inversion for the selection box is still in progress and will be patched soon.)

- Hotkey Fix: Fixed a bug where the hotkey menu could get stuck waiting for a key input.

- Lobby Performance: Reduced FPS usage in the lobby to lower GPU load, especially on GTX 1080 and lower cards.

