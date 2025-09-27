- Skirmish Balance: Reduced the difficulty of Beginner and Soldier levels to make them more accessible for new players.



- Hotkey Options: Added a setting to invert left/right mouse buttons in the hotkey menu. (Note: inversion for the selection box is still in progress and will be patched soon.)



- Hotkey Fix: Fixed a bug where the hotkey menu could get stuck waiting for a key input.



- Lobby Performance: Reduced FPS usage in the lobby to lower GPU load, especially on GTX 1080 and lower cards.

