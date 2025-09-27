Hey folks, patch 0.6d here and we're happy to announce that this is our LAST major patch before 1.0 release!!

With that being said, here are some patch notes...

The good news first. We've had feedback that in larger mazes the run-back after you've died is... painful. OK, the Contessa has heard you and has allowed a Teleporter that takes you to your last death spot. Use carefully and she hopes you all figure out how to use one well. Cheers!

Also, we added a few new achievements. Please note that next week on Wednesday we will RESETTING all achievements so that everyone starts fresh.

The Contessa didn't feel that the Alarm trap called in hostiles from far enough away. She mentioned something about "Those peasants surviving through my maze" and order the maze masters to fix it.

The Discord button was misbehaving. The Contessa had a long, loud talk with it and now it's all betterer.

The Alarm hazard's laser was being blocked by... well, by about everything. We've beaten it into submission.

So until 1.0 release on Wednesday we thank you all for your support.

CYA!