Hello, artists!

It's been a little over a week since launch and we're thrilled that so many of you are playing. We're currently working on addressing several critical issued, but are struggling due to insufficient data.

If you encounter any issues going forward, please provide detailed circumstances for the cause of the issue along with the following data to help us resolve them faster.

*Needed Data*

Data Location: C:\\Users\\(Username)\\AppData\\LocalLow\\MercuryStudio\\BREAK ARTS III

1. Player.log

[Caution] Please launch ver1.0.3 at least once before providing your logs. Logs from previous versions contained private data like directory structures. Feel free to delete these logs if you prefer.

We generally request logs for all cases.

2. GeneralData.es3 + Machine/Arc999.es3

GeneralData contains settings and progress data and Arc999 is the save data for your autosaved unit.

Please provide these if the game fails to launch or actions which worked before no longer function.

3. .es3 files within the Machine or SubAssembly folders

Please provide the relevant save data if specific designs behave abnormally or fail to load.

* For security reasons, we can't accept compressed files.

* Each file may be obtained by other players if shared publically. Exercise particular caution when handling important data.

Please submit your data to the Steam thread, or community Discord server where BA3 testers are present.

Version 1.0.3:

[Additions]

- Added a launch option to force windowed mode

- Added a Sea of Clouds like track to Test Drive

[Changes & Adjustments]

- Resolution is now automatically reverted if the screen size is smaller than the saved resolution upon launching

- Temporary save data can no longer be copied and used locally in mmultiplayer

- Prevented loading of craft with locked parts

- Sea of Clouds checkpoints have been made larger

- Extended some slopes in Wilderness (Night)

- Adjusted difficulty for Grand Prix 7-1

[Fixes]

- Removed potentially sensitive content from player.log

- Fixed a bug where units equipped with Diffractor would cause infinite loading if a match ended without Diffractors ever being used

- Fixed a bug where duplicating barrels could enhance attack power

- Fixed an issue with plugin initialization on destruction

- Fixed an issue where using the plugin Sentry Mode would cause higher than normal Emitter load upon firing

- Fixed an issue where CPU names weren't displayed in online matches

- Fixed a bug where cancelling the attachment of a subassembly with specific configurations softlocked the Machine Designer

- Fixed an issue where only one purchase condition was considered when multiple conditions applied to a preset Architecture

- Fixed an issue where ground offsets for certain presets were incorrect