- When firing arrows without aiming, the crosshair now aligns correctly
- Adjusted arrow firing location to be slightly higher, so players can see the enemy more clearly
- Fixed bug with mouse powerup attack, it now depletes the power bar properly
- Added Area Of Effect damage when powered-up arrow explodes
- Added more homing acceleration, so power arrows lock on to targets tighter
- Adjusted Lock-On-Enemy (Middle mouse) camera view, so you can see the enemy more clearly without the player blocking the view
Fixed third person mouse crosshair, and other mouse related bugs
