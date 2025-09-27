 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20152125 Edited 27 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- When firing arrows without aiming, the crosshair now aligns correctly
- Adjusted arrow firing location to be slightly higher, so players can see the enemy more clearly
- Fixed bug with mouse powerup attack, it now depletes the power bar properly
- Added Area Of Effect damage when powered-up arrow explodes
- Added more homing acceleration, so power arrows lock on to targets tighter
- Adjusted Lock-On-Enemy (Middle mouse) camera view, so you can see the enemy more clearly without the player blocking the view

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link