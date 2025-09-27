- When firing arrows without aiming, the crosshair now aligns correctly

- Adjusted arrow firing location to be slightly higher, so players can see the enemy more clearly

- Fixed bug with mouse powerup attack, it now depletes the power bar properly

- Added Area Of Effect damage when powered-up arrow explodes

- Added more homing acceleration, so power arrows lock on to targets tighter

- Adjusted Lock-On-Enemy (Middle mouse) camera view, so you can see the enemy more clearly without the player blocking the view