27 September 2025 Build 20152111 Edited 27 September 2025 – 05:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted vertical sync behavior to prevent unnecessarily high FPS when using high refresh rate monitors.

  • Fixed character encoding issues affecting Simplified and Traditional Chinese text.

  • Made minor improvements to reduce processing load.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915141
