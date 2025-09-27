 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152026
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bound unit not saving in logic blocks
  • Made water extractor less effective on charred stone tiles
  • Made turrets rotate-able during placement
  • Made Mindustry use a OpenGL 2 context on Intel GPUs as a possible workaround for a driver memory corruption bug (see Github issue #11041)
  • Made remove ore/wall 'blocks' always show up in in-game editor results
  • Disabled shooting in the editor
  • Added buttons for toggling map layers in the editor
  • Many various community-submitted Erekir unit balancing adjustments (see Github PR #11184)
  • On Erekir, launch location will now be selected based on items required, to reduce confusion
  • Added 30+ procedural attack sector replacement submissions from the community - these are currently untested, please leave feedback on the relevant threads from the in-game link
  • When losing a sector on Serpulo, all player structures from the previous run now become derelict
  • On Serpulo, derelict structures and plans from previous runs are now always carried over, even when a map has a world processor in it
  • Removed thorium from sector 218 on Serpulo (in the future, it will be replaced by a hand-made sector)

Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch

View more data in app history for build 20152026
Windows 64-bit Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
Linux 64-bit Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
macOS Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
