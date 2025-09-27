- Fixed bound unit not saving in logic blocks
- Made water extractor less effective on charred stone tiles
- Made turrets rotate-able during placement
- Made Mindustry use a OpenGL 2 context on Intel GPUs as a possible workaround for a driver memory corruption bug (see Github issue #11041)
- Made remove ore/wall 'blocks' always show up in in-game editor results
- Disabled shooting in the editor
- Added buttons for toggling map layers in the editor
- Many various community-submitted Erekir unit balancing adjustments (see Github PR #11184)
- On Erekir, launch location will now be selected based on items required, to reduce confusion
- Added 30+ procedural attack sector replacement submissions from the community - these are currently untested, please leave feedback on the relevant threads from the in-game link
- When losing a sector on Serpulo, all player structures from the previous run now become derelict
- On Serpulo, derelict structures and plans from previous runs are now always carried over, even when a map has a world processor in it
- Removed thorium from sector 218 on Serpulo (in the future, it will be replaced by a hand-made sector)
Build 152 (Beta)
