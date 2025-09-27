 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20152010 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Hotfix Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed bug where music would stop playing after loading a new scene.

Fixed issue where loading a previous scene after unlocking an AI unit caused that unit to remain locked in the next save.

Gameplay

Added a proper cooldown to the Knight’s Slash ability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
