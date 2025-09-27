🔧 Hotfix Patch Notes
Fixes
Fixed bug where music would stop playing after loading a new scene.
Fixed issue where loading a previous scene after unlocking an AI unit caused that unit to remain locked in the next save.
Gameplay
Added a proper cooldown to the Knight’s Slash ability.
Hotfix 6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update