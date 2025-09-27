 Skip to content
27 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survival lovers,

We've prepared a little surprise for you with Version 2.2. Here are the changes made to our game in Version 2.2:

  • New resource ores have been added.

  • New skeletons have been added. The number of existing skeletons has been changed.

  • The number of mice and crabs has been changed.

  • New chests have been added.

  • New ports added. New merchants added.

  • New missions have been added. The new missions are as follows:

  1. Make a torch.

  2. Make a Dummy.

  3. Collect iron ore.

  4. Collect sand.

  5. Make all the pots.

  6. Collect palms leaves.

  7. Make a backpack.

  • Some missions have been updated. Here are the updated missions:

  1. Collect stones 3 --> 5

  2. Collect loofah 10 --> 15, Collect loofah 18 --> 20, Collect loofah 75 --> 80

  3. Eat cooked meat 2 --> 1

  4. Make cloth 15 --> 10

  5. Collect flint 40 --> 25

  6. Collect iron ore 10 --> 30

  7. Collect iron ingot 3 --> 10

WHAT IS THE NEXT?

  • Spanish language option

  • More resources

  • Map changes

  • A surprising language option

That's all for now. See you in the next update. Don't forget to leave your feedback.

Rinthis

Changed files in this update

