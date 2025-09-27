Hello survival lovers,

We've prepared a little surprise for you with Version 2.2. Here are the changes made to our game in Version 2.2:

New resource ores have been added.

New skeletons have been added. The number of existing skeletons has been changed.

The number of mice and crabs has been changed.

New chests have been added.

New ports added. New merchants added.

New missions have been added. The new missions are as follows:

Make a torch. Make a Dummy. Collect iron ore. Collect sand. Make all the pots. Collect palms leaves. Make a backpack.

Some missions have been updated. Here are the updated missions:

Collect stones 3 --> 5 Collect loofah 10 --> 15, Collect loofah 18 --> 20, Collect loofah 75 --> 80 Eat cooked meat 2 --> 1 Make cloth 15 --> 10 Collect flint 40 --> 25 Collect iron ore 10 --> 30 Collect iron ingot 3 --> 10

WHAT IS THE NEXT?

Spanish language option

More resources

Map changes

A surprising language option

That's all for now. See you in the next update. Don't forget to leave your feedback.

Rinthis