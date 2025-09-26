Due to changes in the game's source code, saves saved prior to this update will be erased.

- Players no longer randomly gain supplies upon killing enemies. Previously, killing an enemy gave them a 20% chance of receiving a supply drop. That system has been replaced by a combo system.

- New combo system: Killing enemies consecutively will grant players supplies. After making at least two eliminations, a visual will appear informing you of the consecutive eliminations you have made. The more kills you have in a combo, the more supplies you will gain.

- Perk costs have been increased, and you lose more supplies upon dying, but you will gain additional supplies for the number of kills you make in a match. Since the implementation of combos, players gain large amounts of supplies, so to compensate for this, players are now penalized upon death. Perk costs have also been increased to increase supply usage and require players to perform more kills and combos.

The amount of additional supplies at the end of the match is based on the number of kills made. This was added so that if a mission is lost, there is at least some reward for the effort.

- The prices of consumables in the inventory have been increased. Likewise, the cost of consumables has been increased so that during the match, the player feels the need to obtain supplies through combos.

- In the social area, the player can now view certain goals they can complete with characters; completing them will grant them a cosmetic golden weapon for each character. This implementation is accompanied by achievements. The goal is that as the player progresses through the story and the overall game, these goals are gradually achieved.

- Changes to story dialogue and cinematics. New cinematics added. Missions and cinematics have been added to enrich the narrative, and some dialogue has been improved.

- Changes to the models and textures of some props. Slight quality of life improvements.

- Songs that had been removed in previous versions have returned. After listening to the songs again, I decided it would be best to add them back.

- New expeditions and locations added. In the previous update, the expedition system was changed from one where you chose the expeditions to one where they were random. This change was justified at the time because the player would have to adapt to the situation by choosing a character and perk based on the random expedition. The problem with that update is that it was very common for expeditions to be repeated, either due to maps or game modes. To give an idea of ​​the change, there were fewer than 40 expeditions before, but now the number has increased to more than 60. It's likely that the player won't even see all the available expeditions, which makes each player's experience different.

- New game modes: Confinement and Protect the Survivors. To enhance this large number of new expeditions, two new game modes were added:

Confinement: The map is surrounded by an area that gradually shrinks over time. If the player leaves this area, they will receive damage, and the more time passes, the greater the damage received.

Protect the Survivors: The player will be accompanied by two defenseless survivors. Enemies will attack these survivors, so they must be protected.

- Difficulty balancing in some missions and expeditions. Some missions were extremely difficult, while others were boringly easy.

- Character balancing:

Carter: Throwing the axe no longer consumes energy. This change was made because Carter felt like a "tiring" character, as he not only had low health but also consumed a lot of energy. This change seeks to mitigate the latter.

Einar: Einar's healing with the pistol has been increased from 4 to 5 per second. The rifle's accuracy and recoil have been improved. Pistol damage has been reduced from 25 to 20. The healing increase is intended because Einar healed less compared to Riley. With this increase, his average healing per minute is increased, but his pistol damage is reduced to balance healing with damage. The healing increase also changes his second perk: He no longer charges his Ultimate faster; it simply increases the rifle's healing to that of the pistol. The accuracy and recoil improvements are intended to add consistency. Einar's accuracy previously felt lower than his aiming point, but now that's no longer the case.

Richard: Missile damage has been reduced from 160 to 120; the damage is now completely uniform across the area of ​​effect. This was done to reduce the massive damage. or concentrated like Richard had, but at the same time, the damage being uniform across the blast area makes it more consistent and saves trouble calculating damage.

Riley: Reduced the increase in Ultimate charge when dealing damage with the weapon by 45%. This large percentage is due to a bug with Riley's weapon damage that gave her double the Ultimate charge, which was very noticeable in gameplay. This was fixed, and the charge percentage was slightly increased. But overall, the charge was drastically reduced.

Tony: Increased the cooldown on his ability from 6 to 7 seconds. It's a seemingly small change, but it's quite noticeable in gameplay. This is to encourage players to think more intelligently about when to use the "shotgun" of the ability.

- Improved Elimination Mode. Previously, Elimination Mode had little incentive to play and would "end" very quickly. Now, with certain adjustments like the constant difficulty increase and the ability to obtain supplies at the end of the match, it feels like a more complete mode.

- UI changes. More visual consistency.

- Achievements are now available on Steam. There are a total of 11 achievements to unlock.

- The game has become free to play.

- Several bug fixes, some of them major.