27 September 2025 Build 20151954 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Players! 👋
Good news – the issue with the extra wall & ceiling counter in the Tutorial mission has now been fixed! 🎉
The latest hotfix takes care of the problem, so you can jump back in and play without any worries.

Thanks again for your patience and support ❤️ Have fun!

