Hey Players! 👋
Good news – the issue with the extra wall & ceiling counter in the Tutorial mission has now been fixed! 🎉
The latest hotfix takes care of the problem, so you can jump back in and play without any worries.
Thanks again for your patience and support ❤️ Have fun!
HOTFIX 0.0.5 (27/09/2025)
