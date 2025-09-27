 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151949 Edited 27 September 2025 – 05:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spinners, are you feeling cranky?

We're dropping another rhythm game crossover / collab with the extremely spinny and cute Beatblock which just released today in Early Access!

If you love to spin you will love Beatblock, it's full of insane custom visuals for each level, a sick soundtrack and a killer sense of flow.

We have added the cute as heck Cranky as a Spin skin, and the extremely hectic chiptune track Rhythmic Shield by Trina Lydia.

Here's the cute new skin!

Patch notes

  • Fixed a leaderboard scoring issue caused by floating point number inaccuracies

  • Added "cursor snapping" feature in level editor (toggleable!) This will snap your cursor to beat lines in the editor.

We've got a few more rhythm game collabs coming up, stay tuned!

May your spin be true.

Changed files in this update

Windows Spin Rhythm Content Depot 1058831
  • Loading history…
macOS Spin Rhythm Depot MacOS Depot 1058832
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1058833
  • Loading history…
DLC 1664540 savecancel Depot 1664540
  • Loading history…
DLC 1668790 Spin Rhythm XD - Monstercat (1668790) Depot Depot 1668790
  • Loading history…
DLC 1668791 Spin Rhythm XD - Chillhop (1668791) Depot Depot 1668791
  • Loading history…
