Hey Spinners, are you feeling cranky?

We're dropping another rhythm game crossover / collab with the extremely spinny and cute Beatblock which just released today in Early Access!

If you love to spin you will love Beatblock, it's full of insane custom visuals for each level, a sick soundtrack and a killer sense of flow.

We have added the cute as heck Cranky as a Spin skin, and the extremely hectic chiptune track Rhythmic Shield by Trina Lydia.

Here's the cute new skin!

Patch notes

Fixed a leaderboard scoring issue caused by floating point number inaccuracies

Added "cursor snapping" feature in level editor (toggleable!) This will snap your cursor to beat lines in the editor.

We've got a few more rhythm game collabs coming up, stay tuned!

May your spin be true.