This update fixes some minor bug issues found in the game, along with the usual errors that are found after an update goes live.



The also preloads some of the newer content that is on the way. Most notably all of Chapter 10 and part of Chapter 11 are loaded in with this update - just not playable yet.



Some visual changes were made and some minor stat adjustments/corrections were made. More will be included in the final update.



The game file size has increased to 8.1 GB.



The rest of the update will be coming in the upcoming weeks. Thank you for continuing to support and play Short Adventure and I'll see you in the next update!