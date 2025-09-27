 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151817 Edited 27 September 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A laundry list of changes that should make the game more enjoyable!

  • Fixed an issue where enemies would not be hit around corners if full line of sight was not achieved

  • Made a few levels easier by removing enemies that caused frustrating interactions, such as spotting the player and alerting a gunman in areas where little counterplay existed

  • Slightly changed the center of the view when aiming to be more towards the player to reduce screen movement

  • Caleb's lunge now automatically removes lock-on for easier kick-off aiming

  • Rotated the camera in some levels/cutscenes to give a better view

