A laundry list of changes that should make the game more enjoyable!

Fixed an issue where enemies would not be hit around corners if full line of sight was not achieved

Made a few levels easier by removing enemies that caused frustrating interactions, such as spotting the player and alerting a gunman in areas where little counterplay existed

Slightly changed the center of the view when aiming to be more towards the player to reduce screen movement

Caleb's lunge now automatically removes lock-on for easier kick-off aiming