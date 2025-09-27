CHANGES - Minor performance improvment for death animations.

- Increased Flamber damage by 2x

- Added various missing impact animations (fireball, frostball, reverse, mud, cannonball).

- Added missing editor themes.

- Added alternate shop theme.



FIXED BUGS - Combo womobo doesn't fire projectiles when triggered.

- Placing a WiseGuy next to a ComboWombo causes thread crash due to clearing the combo types.

- Dynamite damage is not calculated based on distance from explosion as it should.

- Dropping dynamite onto map doesn't start bounce animation so explosion is never triggered.

- Dynamite animation is incorrect.



KNOWN BUGS - Range display isn't correctly offset for the flamber tower.

- The same wave repeats beyond wave 60.

- Scroll bar is not visible on the map selection list

- After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).

- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (Requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)

- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.

- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.

- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.

- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)



PLANNED - Alternate game mode where wave of mobs are randomised instead of organised.

- Option to turn off sound effects based on specific effect type (i.e. spike effect/ barbed wire effect).

- Animate Grupy's castle.

- Animated main menu background.

- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.

- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.

- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.

- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).



CONSIDERING - Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:

"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)

"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.

"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)

"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)

"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)

"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.

"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)