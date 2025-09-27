769: Release Version 1.4.3
September 27, 2025 7:05 PM EST
• Improved the column width consistency of the leaderboard tables.
• Removed the titles from the leaderboards since it bloats up the leaderboard and the color already indicates the title.
Improved leaderboard formatting
