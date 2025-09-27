 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20151739 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:13:03 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
769: Release Version 1.4.3
September 27, 2025 7:05 PM EST
• Improved the column width consistency of the leaderboard tables.
• Removed the titles from the leaderboards since it bloats up the leaderboard and the color already indicates the title.

