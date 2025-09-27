Major Update 1.1.0!
A Corgi's Cozy Hike is now Steam Deck Verified!
You can now earn Steam Achievements! If you already met the conditions required for an achievement on a save file, you will have to meet it on a new save file in order to get the achievement.
More Dig Spots and Chests (especially in Holiday Haven and Summit Ascent)
Save slots in the Main Menu:
Show a Star on your file after you End Your Vacation and another star when you get all the achievements.
Show custom stamps for each region you've visited.
Regional Stamps have a Rainbow boarder when you complete the Stamp Card in the Collection screen for each region
If you beat the game before this update, you must load + save the game once before you see these changes
You can talk to Tour Boat Bob after you complete the final flight for a special message.
Performance improvements
And minor bug fixes.
And... probably some new bugs! Let us know on Discord!
We hope you enjoy!
- Dan and Johnson
