27 September 2025 Build 20151696 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update 1.1.0!

  • A Corgi's Cozy Hike is now Steam Deck Verified!

  • You can now earn Steam Achievements! If you already met the conditions required for an achievement on a save file, you will have to meet it on a new save file in order to get the achievement.

  • More Dig Spots and Chests (especially in Holiday Haven and Summit Ascent)

  • Save slots in the Main Menu:

    • Show a Star on your file after you End Your Vacation and another star when you get all the achievements.

    • Show custom stamps for each region you've visited.

    • Regional Stamps have a Rainbow boarder when you complete the Stamp Card in the Collection screen for each region

    • If you beat the game before this update, you must load + save the game once before you see these changes

  • You can talk to Tour Boat Bob after you complete the final flight for a special message.

  • Performance improvements

  • And minor bug fixes.

  • And... probably some new bugs! Let us know on Discord!

We hope you enjoy!

- Dan and Johnson

