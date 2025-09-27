Hey players, are you ready to cheer? Your 24/7 on-call AI gaming buddy — Gaming Copilot — just dropped the autumn update! We packed in a ton of cool stuff that will take your gaming to a whole new level. No fluff here, these are real “WOW” features waiting for you!

1. Translation Level-Up — Say goodbye to “lost in translation”!

Ever been overwhelmed by walls of foreign text in games? Relax, your personal translator just got stronger!

Speed vs. Quality — You choose!

A new Quality/Speed slider gives you full control. Want to savor every line of story? Slide to “Quality” for the most precise translation. Just want to skim the UI fast? Push it to “Speed” and get instant results without breaking your combat flow. Now you can have both fish and bear’s paw — your choice!

Targeted Translation, pinpoint accurate:

New Custom Area translation is a blessing for RPG and visual novel fans! Just drag a box around dialogue or quest text like using a selection tool — boom, clean translations without unrelated UI noise. Story flows smoother than chocolate.

2. Your buddy just got funnier — and smarter!

A great companion shouldn’t just be useful, but also fun.

Swap the brain, power it your way:

Tech enthusiasts, this one’s for you! Now you can give your buddy a “new brain.” First wave support includes OpenAI, Claude, Gemini (via official API or OpenRouter). Add your own API keys and custom prompts — shape the Copilot however you like! (Tip: use a multimodal model so it can “see” your screenshots.) Got other models you want? Tell us — we’ll make it happen!

Double personality, two extremes to play with:

Think your buddy is too obedient? Try the new Roast Style! Mess up a combo and your snarky partner will roast you with some tough love — pure comedy gold. Need comfort instead? Switch to Gush Style. Even if a boss wipes the floor with you, your buddy will praise you like a hero, filling you with confidence. Two personalities, endless fun.

3. Small details, big comfort — so you can focus on the game!

The best tools stay out of the way.

Click-through mode, smooth operations:

Ever stuck clicking on the guide window instead of the game? Enable Click-Through and your mouse goes straight to the game underneath. Play and check guides at the same time, seamless and fast.

One-key switching, no hassle:

New hotkey lets you jump instantly between chatting for tips and screenshot translations. Your chat history is saved too — no more juggling windows. Efficiency: maxed.

Looks and brains in one package:

By popular demand, we swapped out the “ugly bot” default avatar for adorable cats and dogs! Plus, UI compatibility got better, so Copilot runs smoothly in more games. And yes, we’ve expanded offline strategy data — a bit smarter every update!

Many of these updates were inspired by your ideas and feedback. We want Gaming Copilot to be more than just a tool — a buddy who can also make you smile. If this sounds like your kind of companion, try it out or add it to your wishlist — that’s the best support you can give an indie dev!

The journey’s long, but we’ll meet in-game. Let’s soar with your new buddy together~