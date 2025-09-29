There were some small tweaks we made transitioning out of Early Access and into v1.0, so you can view the patch notes for this update below. (There are also a LOT of bug fixes in this update!)
Patch Notes for Update 1.0.0.05:
• Credits:
- Updated the credits to include Audio Editing, Additional Audio Editing, and Chibi Crew Art.
- Updated the Team Pets section.
• Flight Simulator:
- Sped up the transitions between different screens in the Flight Simulator.
• Insignias:
- The random effects of the 1019 insignia will no longer trigger during autopilot nor when in a client planet scene.
- Sped up the transitions between different screens in the Insignia Selection Menu.
- Wolfe's Logo now requires 10 non-affiliated missions completed to reach max reputation instead of 50.
• Loading Screen:
- Changed the text on the starting loading screen to an animated "Initializing all Chaser systems . . ."
• Options:
- Voyager Options are now disabled during the first time the player is playing the tutorial.
• Particle Effects:
- The bottom engine particle effects on the tutorial ship and the Chaser will now only be active if Engines are at level 3 or 4.
- Slightly Adjusted the engine particle effect for bounty hunters, pirates, fighters, and the player's ships.
• Sprites:
- Added a light shadow to laser shots to make them more visible against similar colored backgrounds.
• Bug Fixes:
- The 4th Tutorial prompt no longer prevents the player from pressing the top half of the system buttons.
- The correct Boss Stop Sprite is now used when the player crashes into the UGS Battleship during the tutorial.
- Selecting Restart in the Flight Simulator after dying to a Bounty Hunter or Pirate will now highlight the correct button on the confirmation window.
- Hopefully fixed a bug that caused the blue depletion flash to stay after it was done flashing.
- Trying to pause while the death notice is active in the Flight Simulator will no longer lock the player out of certain actions.
- Background Obstacles no longer are invisible before opening the Options menu.
- When making a Pirate open to communications above a Space Port while damaged, Comms will no longer stay active after docking with the Space Port.
- If the player is communicating with a Pirate over a Space port while damaged and then the pirate retreats, comms will be cancelled instead of bring you to the planet while showing the Pirate logo.
- Fixed the Insignia Selection Menu's gamepad navigation in regards to the scrollbar placement and which buttons are counted as in the middle of the screen.
- Changing the difficulty on the Insignia Selection menu now has all locked insignias cycle through their static animations properly synchronized.
- Fixed the size and position of the top selector for the Crew Journal Entry's scrollbar.
- Adjusted the audio for all the crew voice lines in all cutscenes.
- Fixed a problem that was causing certain tracks to not loop properly, mainly all looping music tracks and the engine ambience track.
- Slightly shortened the silent part at the end before looping in the Empty Space 2 song.
- Weather will now be remembered when saving a voyage while on a client planet.
- Bounty Hunters and Pirates should no longer say their half health line when being destroyed by the Phantom nebula Insignia effect.
- The Jump Drive will no longer sometimes be stuck looking empty when docking when it is flashing while full.
- PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now change their light color when the crew talks during landing and take off sequences.
- PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now update their light color to match the cockpit color at the start of each scene.
- The player's affiliation will be Imperial or UGS in the Flight Simulator if they have the Imperial Shadow Legion or Tyrant's Demise insignias equipped respectively.
- Insignia Changes in the Flight Simulator menu should now correctly affect the client type in the Flight Simulator.
- The Autopilot button will no longer become active for a split second when defeating an enemy while at full Space Jump charge.
- If a Bounty Hunter comes back to chase the player again, defeating them will now properly change the music.
- Pausing while in the Crew Journal or Options while in the main menu now closes them.
- The Chaser's Guns are now visible when customizing its colors.
- The Difficulty Selection labels will no longer flash when changing screens.
- Bounty Hunter 10 no longer takes double damage.
- Time and repairs will no longer continue when viewing cutscenes.
- Argi will no longer not speak when restating a jump after suffocating Mid-Jump during the tutorial.
• Typos:
- Fixed the typo in Argi's tutorial line 6 in the tutorial scene 7: "We can use our guns to shoot them down or we can protect ourselves with our shields."
- Replaced "you guys" with "all of you" in "I am not. I will stay with you guys as long as I am able to and I’m prepared to do whatever I must." in Nila's comment
