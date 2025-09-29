Patch Notes for Update 1.0.0.05:

• Credits:

Updated the credits to include Audio Editing, Additional Audio Editing, and Chibi Crew Art.



Updated the Team Pets section.



• Flight Simulator:

Sped up the transitions between different screens in the Flight Simulator.



• Insignias:

The random effects of the 1019 insignia will no longer trigger during autopilot nor when in a client planet scene.



Sped up the transitions between different screens in the Insignia Selection Menu.



Wolfe's Logo now requires 10 non-affiliated missions completed to reach max reputation instead of 50.



• Loading Screen:

Changed the text on the starting loading screen to an animated "Initializing all Chaser systems . . ."



• Options:

Voyager Options are now disabled during the first time the player is playing the tutorial.



• Particle Effects:

The bottom engine particle effects on the tutorial ship and the Chaser will now only be active if Engines are at level 3 or 4.



Slightly Adjusted the engine particle effect for bounty hunters, pirates, fighters, and the player's ships.



• Sprites:

Added a light shadow to laser shots to make them more visible against similar colored backgrounds.



• Bug Fixes:

The 4th Tutorial prompt no longer prevents the player from pressing the top half of the system buttons.



The correct Boss Stop Sprite is now used when the player crashes into the UGS Battleship during the tutorial.



Selecting Restart in the Flight Simulator after dying to a Bounty Hunter or Pirate will now highlight the correct button on the confirmation window.



Hopefully fixed a bug that caused the blue depletion flash to stay after it was done flashing.



Trying to pause while the death notice is active in the Flight Simulator will no longer lock the player out of certain actions.



Background Obstacles no longer are invisible before opening the Options menu.



When making a Pirate open to communications above a Space Port while damaged, Comms will no longer stay active after docking with the Space Port.



If the player is communicating with a Pirate over a Space port while damaged and then the pirate retreats, comms will be cancelled instead of bring you to the planet while showing the Pirate logo.



Fixed the Insignia Selection Menu's gamepad navigation in regards to the scrollbar placement and which buttons are counted as in the middle of the screen.



Changing the difficulty on the Insignia Selection menu now has all locked insignias cycle through their static animations properly synchronized.



Fixed the size and position of the top selector for the Crew Journal Entry's scrollbar.



Adjusted the audio for all the crew voice lines in all cutscenes.



Fixed a problem that was causing certain tracks to not loop properly, mainly all looping music tracks and the engine ambience track.



Slightly shortened the silent part at the end before looping in the Empty Space 2 song.



Weather will now be remembered when saving a voyage while on a client planet.



Bounty Hunters and Pirates should no longer say their half health line when being destroyed by the Phantom nebula Insignia effect.



The Jump Drive will no longer sometimes be stuck looking empty when docking when it is flashing while full.



PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now change their light color when the crew talks during landing and take off sequences.



PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now update their light color to match the cockpit color at the start of each scene.



The player's affiliation will be Imperial or UGS in the Flight Simulator if they have the Imperial Shadow Legion or Tyrant's Demise insignias equipped respectively.



Insignia Changes in the Flight Simulator menu should now correctly affect the client type in the Flight Simulator.



The Autopilot button will no longer become active for a split second when defeating an enemy while at full Space Jump charge.



If a Bounty Hunter comes back to chase the player again, defeating them will now properly change the music.



Pausing while in the Crew Journal or Options while in the main menu now closes them.



The Chaser's Guns are now visible when customizing its colors.



The Difficulty Selection labels will no longer flash when changing screens.



Bounty Hunter 10 no longer takes double damage.



Time and repairs will no longer continue when viewing cutscenes.



Argi will no longer not speak when restating a jump after suffocating Mid-Jump during the tutorial.



• Typos:

Fixed the typo in Argi's tutorial line 6 in the tutorial scene 7: "We can use our guns to shoot them down or we can protect ourselves with our shields."



Replaced "you guys" with "all of you" in "I am not. I will stay with you guys as long as I am able to and I’m prepared to do whatever I must." in Nila's comment



It's finally time. Thank you all so much for your support during our voyage through Early Access, but now a new one begins! The Chaser's Voyage has officially launched! It's been quite a long journey to get here, but it's been worth it.There were some small tweaks we made transitioning out of Early Access and into v1.0, so you can view the patch notes for this update below. (There are also a LOT of bug fixes in this update!)