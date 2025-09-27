Quick Update!



- QOL updates (added a template for map location #3).

- Metaprogression Unlock updates for The Crimson Dungeon.

- BOSS HP bar visuals added.

- Spawn adjustment for more frequent enemies within The Crimson Dungeon. More adjustments will be made!

- Visual FX added to intro screen + Map Complete screen!



Thanks for playing and thanks to the players for buying! More content on the way within the next day or two! New Level Up upgrades and abilities are being created.



GnarlyTree